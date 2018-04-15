Linesman Barton leaves Jackets-Capitals game with injury

WASHINGTON (AP) - A linesman injured his left knee and was helped off the ice in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals.
Steve Barton collapsed to the ice after his left skate knocked into a skate of Columbus forward Josh Anderson on Sunday night.
The game was delayed for a few minutes with 48.1 seconds remaining in the second period.
Barton eventually was helped off the ice by a trainer from each team.
The period concluded with just one linesman on the ice.
Richmond topped Reading, 3-1, to win its home opener, in front of a single game franchise record 9,845 fans. Fred McGriff was the featured opening night guest and threw out the first pitch.More >>
Spider linebacker Billy Caughell tore his ACL and meniscus last July, keeping him out the entire 2017 season. He's taking part in individual drills during Richmond's spring workouts, and is expected back fully healthy by the fall.More >>
Armstrong High School's Toriano Lewis has signed with Georgia Tech South and will attend on a full basketball scholarship.More >>
The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond. Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.More >>
