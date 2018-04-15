Storm damage spotted in parts of Virginia - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Storm damage spotted in parts of Virginia

The storm uprooted trees and tore down houses in the Lynchburg area. (Source: NBC12 viewer) The storm uprooted trees and tore down houses in the Lynchburg area. (Source: NBC12 viewer)
(WWBT) -

Some parts of Virginia saw damage from a possible tornado on Sunday as storms moved through the state.

The storm uprooted trees and tore down houses in the Lynchburg area.

Also, Danville City Manager Ken Larking declared a local state of emergency Sunday night, according to Danville's website.

A tornado has also touched down in Chatham, VA, which is located near Danville.

