Several tornadoes confirmed as storm damage is reported throughout Virginia

A tree down on Redbridge Road in Chesterfield County. (Source: June Shand)

The storm uprooted trees and tore down houses in the Lynchburg area. (Source: NBC12 viewer)

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency after several parts of Virginia saw damage from severe storms on Sunday.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado struck in Craig County and an EF2 traveled through the Lynchburg area. The NWS is investigating other possible tornadoes throughout the state.

In the Richmond area, tornado warnings began around 9 p.m. as the storms raced east. Two lanes of I-64 West were closed early Monday morning due to standing water between Mechanicsville Turnpike and the I-95 interchange.

Several trees were reported down in Chesterfield, including one on the off-ramp from Chippenham Parkway to Jefferson Davis Highway. There are other reports of debris in the roadway that caused some closures.

Another tree fell onto a house on Porters Mill Road, just off Lucks Lane.

Tornado warnings occurred throughout Sunday afternoon and evening from areas west such as Bedford and northwest in Augusta County.

Storms uprooted trees and tore down houses in the Lynchburg area, where a state of emergency has been declared.

Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged by the strong winds that came through the area.

A 1-mile of a stretch of US 460 was closed due to damage. A gas station canopy collapsed and one building has a hole in the roof. Missing shingles were also reported.

School and many govt offices closed Monday, and several churches have opened up as shelters. The Red Cross is also setting up a shelter at a middle school in the area.

Campbell County officials said there was "substantial wind damage" in the western part of the county.

Also, Danville City Manager Ken Larking declared a local state of emergency Sunday night, according to Danville's website.

A possible tornado has also touched down in Chatham, which is located near Danville.

There are no reports of any serious injuries in any of the storms.

