Several tornadoes confirmed as storm damage is reported throughout Virginia

A $4 million proposal to give across-the-board raises to teachers in Henrico led to heated debate at a meeting Monday night. That suggestion came from Henrico's newest supervisor, Courtney Lynch.More >>
A $4 million proposal to give across-the-board raises to teachers in Henrico led to heated debate at a meeting Monday night. That suggestion came from Henrico's newest supervisor, Courtney Lynch.More >>
Some parts of Virginia saw damage from a possible tornado on Sunday as storms moved through the state.More >>
Some parts of Virginia saw damage from a possible tornado on Sunday as storms moved through the state.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Janice Williams collected dozens of pillow cases from friends, businesses and strangers from around the world, in order to craft a quilt for the Parkland, Florida community.More >>
Janice Williams collected dozens of pillow cases from friends, businesses and strangers from around the world, in order to craft a quilt for the Parkland, Florida community.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.More >>
Deidre Downs Gunn, the 2004 Miss Alabama who wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.More >>
Deidre Downs Gunn, the 2004 Miss Alabama who wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.More >>
PHOTOS: Severe flooding leaves heavy damage across KauaiMore >>
PHOTOS: Severe flooding leaves heavy damage across KauaiMore >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials identified the seven men who were killed in a "mass casualty incident" at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >>