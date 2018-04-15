Eagles release cornerback Daryl Worley after his arrest - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Eagles release cornerback Daryl Worley after his arrest

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Eagles have released cornerback Daryl Worley, hours after he was arrested.

NFL Network reported that Worley was arrested Sunday morning near the team's practice facility and that police used a Taser on him after he became combative. The report also said a gun was found in Worley's vehicle.

The team first issued a statement that it was investigating Worley's arrest and later announced he was cut.

The Super Bowl champions traded wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers for Worley in March. They also acquired defensive end Michael Bennett in a trade with Seattle. Bennett was arrested last month on a charge that he injured a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.

Worley, a third-round pick in 2016, started 25 games in the past two seasons for the Panthers.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump unloads on Comey ahead of ex-FBI director's interview

    Trump unloads on Comey ahead of ex-FBI director's interview

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-04-15 12:17:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-15 23:00:44 GMT
    Trump on Sunday pushed back again against Comey's claims that Trump sought his loyalty, saying, "I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies." (Source: Twitter)Trump on Sunday pushed back again against Comey's claims that Trump sought his loyalty, saying, "I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies." (Source: Twitter)

    President Donald Trump is again calling former FBI Director James Comey a "slimeball" ahead of the publication of his new book.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is again calling former FBI Director James Comey a "slimeball" ahead of the publication of his new book.

    More >>

  • Stevie Ray Vaughan's 1951 Fender fetches $250,000 at auction

    Stevie Ray Vaughan's 1951 Fender fetches $250,000 at auction

    Sunday, April 15 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-04-15 22:58:17 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-04-15 22:59:08 GMT
    (Emily Clemens/Heritage Auctions via AP). This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an electric guitar Stevie Ray Vaughan was given as a youth by his brother. The guitar is expected to sell for about $400,000 at auction in their hometown o...(Emily Clemens/Heritage Auctions via AP). This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an electric guitar Stevie Ray Vaughan was given as a youth by his brother. The guitar is expected to sell for about $400,000 at auction in their hometown o...
    The electric guitar that blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan used in his first studio recording and early performances has fetched $250,000 at auction in his hometown of Dallas.More >>
    The electric guitar that blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan used in his first studio recording and early performances has fetched $250,000 at auction in his hometown of Dallas.More >>

  • After tragedy, country music returns to Vegas with ACMs

    After tragedy, country music returns to Vegas with ACMs

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:38:17 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-04-15 22:59:06 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, Carrie Underwood, Bebe Rexha, Keith Urban and Julia Michaels who will perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 15 in Las Vegas.(AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, Carrie Underwood, Bebe Rexha, Keith Urban and Julia Michaels who will perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 15 in Las Vegas.
    Country music is making a major return to Las Vegas with the 2018 ACM Awards, six months after a lone gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in the nation's deadliest mass shooting.More >>
    Country music is making a major return to Las Vegas with the 2018 ACM Awards, six months after a lone gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in the nation's deadliest mass shooting.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly