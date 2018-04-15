Eagles release cornerback Daryl Worley after his arrest

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Eagles have released cornerback Daryl Worley, hours after he was arrested.
NFL Network reported that Worley was arrested Sunday morning near the team's practice facility and that police used a Taser on him after he became combative. The report also said a gun was found in Worley's vehicle.
The team first issued a statement that it was investigating Worley's arrest and later announced he was cut.
The Super Bowl champions traded wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers for Worley in March. They also acquired defensive end Michael Bennett in a trade with Seattle. Bennett was arrested last month on a charge that he injured a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.
Worley, a third-round pick in 2016, started 25 games in the past two seasons for the Panthers.
