Police search for parents of 3-year-old wandering at Henrico apartment complex

Henrico police are looking for the parents of a three-year-old child.

A resident found the child wandering around the London Towne apartment community, located off of Parham Road in western Henrico County.

Officers are going door-to-door in an effort to find her parents.

Anyone who knows the three-year-old's parents is asked to call 804-501-5000.

