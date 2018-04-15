Police find parents of 3-year-old child - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police find parents of 3-year-old child

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico police have found the parents of a three-year-old child.

The news comes after a resident found the child wandering around the London Towne apartment community, located off of Parham Road in western Henrico County.

Officers went door-to-door in an effort to find her parents. 

