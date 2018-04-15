3 Cary St. Cafe workers severely burned following propane accident

Cary St. Cafe owner and two employees were severely burned following a propane accident. (Source: NBC12)

The owner of Cary St. Cafe and two employees were sent to the hospital following a propane accident with the restaurant's food truck on Friday night.

Owner Robyn Chandler and the other employees were severely burned, Cary St. Cafe said on Facebook.

VCU public relations specialist Anne Dreyfuss confirmed on Sunday afternoon that her condition was listed as "good." She was listed in fair condition on Sunday morning.

The restaurant has not identified the other two employees. However, Cary St. Cafe is collecting donations for Robyn and the others.

"If you'd like to drop off a card or whatever it may be at Cary St. Cafe, I've created a box that I will personally make sure makes it to Robyn and the others," said Michelle Clark of Cary St. Cafe. "Thank you all so much for your thoughts and prayers."

All three employees were taken to VCU Medical Center.

