Deputies: Man shot himself, gave false police report

Deputies responded to the Econo Lodge around 11:40 p.m. in reference to a report that a man was shot. (Source: RNN)

Spotsylvania deputies say a man shot himself at a motel on Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the Econo Lodge around 11:40 p.m. in reference to a report that a man was shot. Eric H. Jones, 23, was shot in the lower part of his body.

According to authorities, Jones initially said two black men approached him and one of them shot him. However, it was later discovered that Jones shot himself.

Detectives searched the room that Jones was staying in and found a firearm, which was reported stolen, according to a database.

Jones was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released into police custody. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony receiving stolen property, reckless handling of a firearm, and filing a false police report.

Jones is currently being held at Spotsylvania Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12