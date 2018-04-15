Kodaira rallies to win 3-hole playoff at RBC Heritage - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kodaira rallies to win 3-hole playoff at RBC Heritage

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton). Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits out of the rough of the second fairway during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Saturday, April 14, 2018.
(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton). Si Woo Kim, of South Korea, hits out of the bunker on the second hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Sunday, April 15, 2018.
(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton). England's Ian Poulter watches his drive off the fourth tee during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Sunday, April 15, 2018.

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Satoshi Kodaira made a 25-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to defeat Si Woo Kim after coming from six shots behind in the final round of the RBC Heritage for his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday.

Kodaira, 28, had finished off his round of 66 to get to 12-under par about an hour before Kim finished. Kodaira matched Kim with two pars on the 18th hole before rolling in his winning putt on the par-3 17th.

Kim came up short on his 21-footer for birdie to keep the playoff going.

Bryson DeChambeau (66) and Luke List (72) were tied for third. Third-round leader Ian Poulter's bid for a second tour title in three weeks ended with a 75 and a tie for seventh.

