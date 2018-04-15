Flying Squirrels honor Jackie Robinson in pre-game ceremony

The Richmond Flying Squirrels honored the great Jackie Robinson in a pre-game ceremony for Jackie Robinson Day on Sunday.

Minor League Baseball called Robinson "a pioneer who changed our sport and world for the better." Robinson took to the field on April 15, 1947, making him the first African American player in Major League Baseball.

A pioneer who changed our sport and world for the better.



Thank you, Jackie. pic.twitter.com/lBiSzJmbsf — MiLB.com (@MiLB) April 15, 2018

It is also worth noting that Flying Squirrels manager Willie Harris is from Cairo, Ga., Robinson's hometown. Harris is also the first African-American manager for the Flying Squirrels.

The game kicked off at 1:05 p.m. against the Reading Fightins, and Kelly Avellino threw out the first pitch.

