Woman pleads for help after losing wedding ring during 10K race

A Fredericksburg woman drove down to Richmond to run the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday. However, during the race, she lost something very important to her.

Heather Elliott lost her wedding ring and searched the area, but she did not have any luck in finding it.

"We searched the area at the finish where I was pretty sure I must have dropped it, but a good while had passed between finishing and realizing it was gone," Elliott said on Facebook. "Walking away from the race area today knowing I was leaving it somewhere out there was one of the hardest things I’ve done. Nothing like leaving a race and wanting to cry instead of celebrate [sic]."

She posted a picture of her ring on Facebook just before 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, and her post has been shared over 250 times.

Before the race, Elliott decided to put her ring in a handheld pocket due to the hot weather making her hands swell.

"I can’t remember with 100 percent certainty if I pulled my chapstick out of my handheld earlier in the course where it could also have potentially fallen out," Elliott said.

Elliott is hoping someone saw the ring and turned it in or is trying to find her.

