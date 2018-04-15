In a close race, 'Rampage' takes No. 1 from 'A Quiet Place' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

In a close race, 'Rampage' takes No. 1 from 'A Quiet Place'

(Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Rampage." Johnson's arcade game-inspired "Rampage" crept past last week's top film "A Quiet Place" to take the No. 1 spot on the box office charts.

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dwayne Johnson's arcade game-inspired "Rampage" crept past last week's top film "A Quiet Place" to take the No. 1 spot on the box office charts, but just barely.

Studios on Sunday estimate that "Rampage" has grossed $34.5 million in its first weekend in theaters. In a very close second was the modestly-budgeted John Krasinski thriller "A Quiet Place" with $32.6 million. In just two weeks, the word-of-mouth sensation is now just shy of $100 million in grosses from North American theaters.

Third place went to the low-budget Blumhouse horror "Truth or Dare," which brought in an estimated $19.1 million in its first three days in theaters after a Friday the 13th opening.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

