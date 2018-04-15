Hokies gather to remember the 32 who lost their lives

Get ready ice cream fans - Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Central Virginia.More >>
Forty-three-year-old Kate Fletcher’s run began just after 9 a.m. on Monday and ended around 11 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A Fredericksburg woman drove down to Richmond to run the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K on Saturday. However, during the race, she lost something very important to her.More >>
Hokies descended upon the Virginia Tech campus on Saturday to run 3.2 miles, in honor of the 32 students and staff members who lost their lives nearly 11 years ago.More >>
Saturday marked opening day for Lakeside Little League Baseball, but this one is missing an important piece.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Chesterfield police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a wooded area in Ettrick.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
The father says if action isn’t taken in the matter, he’ll be forced to pull his daughter, the only girl in the league, from her team.More >>
