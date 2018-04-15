Hokies gather to remember the 32 who lost their lives

Forty-three-year-old Kate Fletcher’s run began just after 9 a.m. on Monday and ended around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Blue Bell will be back in Central Virginia in 2019. (Source: Blue Bell)

Members of the Virginia Tech community ran 3.2 miles for the 32 people killed nearly 11 years ago. (Source: Virginia Tech)

Hokies descended upon the Virginia Tech campus on Saturday to run 3.2 miles, in honor of the 32 students and staff members who lost their lives nearly 11 years ago.

The "Run in Remembrance" is an annual event that came about after the Virginia Tech shooting where "the community has the option to run or walk through the campus together," the Collegiate Times said.

At midnight on April 16, the student body will light a ceremonial candle at Burruss Hall and read the names of the 32 people who lost their lives.

There will also be a moment of silence at 9:43 a.m. across the Virginia Tech campus.

April 16, 2007, marked the deadliest shooting on a college campus, and it was the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history until 49 people were killed at a Florida nightclub until 2016.

