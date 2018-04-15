Far-right Austrian: Let's fire reporters who 'don't behave' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Far-right Austrian: Let's fire reporters who 'don't behave'

BERLIN (AP) - A member of Austria's far-right Freedom Party wants to fire foreign correspondents working for public broadcaster ORF if they "don't behave."

Norbert Steger, a former party leader who now sits on the committee overseeing ORF's work, said in an interview published Sunday that the broadcaster needs to do "more objective" reporting. He told the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper that "we're also going to fire a third of the foreign correspondents if they don't behave correctly."

He cited recent ORF coverage of the election in neighboring Hungary, which he said was "one-sided."

ORF editors have rejected Steger's comments, calling them an unprecedented threat to the public broadcaster's work.

The Freedom Party, which is in a governing coalition with the center-right Austrian People's Party, has frequently clashed with journalists whose work it doesn't agree with.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:55:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:52:25 GMT
    Forman died about 2 a.m. Saturday at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connecticut, according to a statement released by the former director's agent, Dennis Aspland. Aspland said Forman's wife, Martina, notified him of the death. (Source: CNN)Forman died about 2 a.m. Saturday at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connecticut, according to a statement released by the former director's agent, Dennis Aspland. Aspland said Forman's wife, Martina, notified him of the death. (Source: CNN)

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.

    More >>

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Past due, Moody Blues inducted into Rock Hall

    The Latest: Past due, Moody Blues inducted into Rock Hall

    Saturday, April 14 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-04-14 23:07:25 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:48:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Richard). John Lodge, bassist for the Moody Blues, arrives on the red carpet before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/David Richard). John Lodge, bassist for the Moody Blues, arrives on the red carpet before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Cleveland.
    New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi headline 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.More >>
    New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi headline 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.More >>

  • After tragedy, country music returns to Vegas with ACMs

    After tragedy, country music returns to Vegas with ACMs

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:38:17 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:48:31 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, Carrie Underwood, Bebe Rexha, Keith Urban and Julia Michaels who will perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 15 in Las Vegas.(AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, Carrie Underwood, Bebe Rexha, Keith Urban and Julia Michaels who will perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 15 in Las Vegas.
    Country music is making a major return to Las Vegas with the 2018 ACM Awards, six months after a lone gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in the nation's deadliest mass shooting.More >>
    Country music is making a major return to Las Vegas with the 2018 ACM Awards, six months after a lone gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in the nation's deadliest mass shooting.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly