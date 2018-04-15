Police conduct death investigation after body found in Ettrick

Chesterfield police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a wooded area in Ettrick.

The body was discovered in the 21600 block of Chesterfield Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for identification and cause of death.

Chesterfield police received assistance from Petersburg and Virginia State University police.

Anyone with any information should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

