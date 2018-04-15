Police conduct death investigation after body found in Ettrick

Chesterfield police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a wooded area in Ettrick.More >>
It was one of the worst animal hoarding cases Louisa County had ever seen. Five months later, dozens of those animals are still in shelters.More >>
James P. Frazier, 45, was treated by deputies and medical staff, including using NARCAN.More >>
Chesterfield fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Interstate 95 North, just south of Route 10.More >>
According to police, 63-year-old Charlton Hogwood was doing maintenance work at the vacant home he was found dead in.More >>
