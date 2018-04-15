Daniel Ricciardo wins Chinese Grand Prix - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Daniel Ricciardo wins Chinese Grand Prix

(AP Photo/Andy Wong). Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel (5) of Germany leads the field at the start of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, Sunday, April 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong). Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel (5) of Germany leads the field at the start of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
(AP Photo). The car of Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia is pushed back to his team's garage after an engine trouble during the third practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai,... (AP Photo). The car of Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia is pushed back to his team's garage after an engine trouble during the third practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai,...

By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer

SHANGHAI (AP) - Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull won Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix to claim the sixth victory of his Formula One career.

Ricciardo of Australia started from the third row, but took advantage when the safety car came out on the 31st lap to allow him to get fresh tires. He took the lead on the 45th lap, overtaking Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes.

Bottas finished second and Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari was third. Sebastian Vettel, who won the first two races of the season, fell back to eighth after starting on pole. He also had a minor collision late in the race that cost him places.

Vettel still leads the season standings with 54 points in three races.

Lewis Hamilton, the four-time and defending champion, finished fifth and improved his season points total to 43. Bottas has 40 points in third place heading into the next race in Azerbaijan.

