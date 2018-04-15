Arrests, injuries as French protesters challenge Macron - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Arrests, injuries as French protesters challenge Macron

(AP Photo/Claude Paris). Demonstrators march during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's government reforms, in Marseille, France, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Banners read: "Indefinite general strike-Against the laws which oppress us, fre... (AP Photo/Claude Paris). Demonstrators march during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's government reforms, in Marseille, France, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Banners read: "Indefinite general strike-Against the laws which oppress us, fre...
(AP Photo/Claude Paris). A demonstrator holds flares during a march by rail workers protesting against French President Emmanuel Macron's government reforms, in Marseille, France, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Claude Paris). A demonstrator holds flares during a march by rail workers protesting against French President Emmanuel Macron's government reforms, in Marseille, France, Saturday, April 14, 2018.
(AP Photo/Claude Paris). Demonstrators march during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's government reforms, in Marseille, France, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Banners read: "Indefinite general strike-Against the laws which oppress us, fre... (AP Photo/Claude Paris). Demonstrators march during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's government reforms, in Marseille, France, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Banners read: "Indefinite general strike-Against the laws which oppress us, fre...

PARIS (AP) - French authorities say 63 people have been arrested and nine police officers injured as protests took place in two cities amid simmering anger at President Emmanuel Macron's labor law changes.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the violence and damage to stores and public buildings at the edges of Saturday's protests in Nantes in western France and Montpellier in the south.

Collomb called for calm as another protest is planned Sunday at Notre-Dame-des-Landes in western France.

Other protests Saturday around France were largely peaceful. Train workers were marching during on-and-off strikes over Macron's railway labor reform plan, strikes that have disrupted traffic nationwide.

Macron is going on national television Sunday night to explain his reforms to the French economy. He says he's making the country more competitive globally while workers fear losing job protections.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bon Jovi, Nina Simone, Moody Blues make it into Rock Hall

    Bon Jovi, Nina Simone, Moody Blues make it into Rock Hall

    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:46:10 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 4:59 AM EDT2018-04-15 08:59:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>

  • Nevada sheriff: Radio show host Art Bell dead at 72

    Nevada sheriff: Radio show host Art Bell dead at 72

    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-04-14 18:17:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 4:48 AM EDT2018-04-15 08:48:49 GMT
    (Aaron Mayes/Las Vegas Sun via AP). In this March 7, 1997, photo, shows late night talk show host Art Bell near a satellite dish at his Pahrump, Nev., home. Bell, was the original owner of Pahrump based radio station KNYE 95.1 FM. And perhaps best know...(Aaron Mayes/Las Vegas Sun via AP). In this March 7, 1997, photo, shows late night talk show host Art Bell near a satellite dish at his Pahrump, Nev., home. Bell, was the original owner of Pahrump based radio station KNYE 95.1 FM. And perhaps best know...
    Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal-themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in southern Nevada.More >>
    Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal-themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in southern Nevada.More >>

  • Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 1:41 AM EDT2018-04-15 05:41:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly