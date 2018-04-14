Brooke Henderson wins in Hawaii for 6th LPGA Tour title

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) - Brooke Henderson pulled away Saturday at gusty Ko Olina Golf Club to win the Lotte Championship for her sixth LPGA Tour victory.

The 20-year-old Canadian closed with a 3-under 69 for a four-stroke victory. She moved within two victories tying Sandra Post's LPGA Tour record for Canadians.

A stroke ahead entering the round after late putting trouble in a third-round 73, Henderson finished at 12-under 276.

Spain's Azahara Munoz had a 67, the low round of the day, to finish second.

Top-ranked Shanshan Feng (71), third-ranked Inbee Park (72) and sixth-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn (69) tied for third at 7 under.

With rain squalls and wind gusting to 30 mph, Munoz and Jutanugarn put together the only serious charges of the final round. Both came up a few holes short.

Munoz climbed 13 places and was two shots back after her fifth birdie of the day, at the 14th. But she parred in for her best finish in more than four years.

Jutanugarn, from Thailand, secured her fifth top 10 this year but couldn't get the eighth victory of her career. She parred her final 11 holes.

Henderson was the only other player in the 60s. Her lead was only one t the 12th after her only bogey. She birdied two of the next four holes, while others dropped back.

Hawaii's Michelle Wie had a 71 to tie for 11th at 3 under.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.