Segura's first MLS goal, Clark help DC United beat Crew 1-0

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Ulises Segura scored his first MLS goal and Steve Clark had a shutout in his first action of the season to help DC United beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Saturday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Segura side-netted a half-volley from the top of the box in the first minute. Lucian Acosta back-heeled it to Paul Arriola, who tapped it to Segura.
Clark, who started all but two regular-season games for the Columbus from 2014-16, finished with five saves for United (1-3-2). He made a pair of diving, one-handed saves: the first turned away a header by Pedro Santos from point-blank range in the 61st before stopping a header by Gyasi Zardes in the 65th minute.
Columbus (3-3-1) outshot United 24-5, its second consecutive match with at least 20 shots and no goals. The Crew has lost three in a row for the first time since May of 2014.
Arriola was given a straight red card in the 51st minute for a foul on Artur de Lima Jr.
Richmond topped Reading, 3-1, to win its home opener, in front of a single game franchise record 9,845 fans. Fred McGriff was the featured opening night guest and threw out the first pitch.More >>
The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14. The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets.More >>
Spider linebacker Billy Caughell tore his ACL and meniscus last July, keeping him out the entire 2017 season. He's taking part in individual drills during Richmond's spring workouts, and is expected back fully healthy by the fall.More >>
Armstrong High School's Toriano Lewis has signed with Georgia Tech South and will attend on a full basketball scholarship.More >>
The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond. Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.More >>
