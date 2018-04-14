Snowy: Whole 3-game series between White Sox-Twins postponed - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Snowy: Whole 3-game series between White Sox-Twins postponed

(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). A traveler walks through the snow and ice to get to the Metro Government Center Plaza station as the snow picked up in downtown Minneapolis, Saturday, April 14, 2018. The National Weather Service predicts 9 to 1... (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). A traveler walks through the snow and ice to get to the Metro Government Center Plaza station as the snow picked up in downtown Minneapolis, Saturday, April 14, 2018. The National Weather Service predicts 9 to 1...
(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Snow flurries blow in the wind seen from the I-35W Saint Anthony Falls Bridge over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis Saturday, April 14, 2018. The National Weather Service predicts 9 to 15 inches of snow ac... (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Snow flurries blow in the wind seen from the I-35W Saint Anthony Falls Bridge over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis Saturday, April 14, 2018. The National Weather Service predicts 9 to 15 inches of snow ac...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The entire three-game series between the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins has been called off because of a spring snowstorm.

Several hours after Saturday's game at Target Field was postponed, the Twins said Sunday's game was off, too.

The National Weather Service has predicted snow throughout the weekend, with temperatures in the 20s.

No makeup dates have been announced.

Friday night's game was postponed because of rain, with snow in the forecast. Last Sunday, the Twins' home game against Seattle was postponed because of wintry weather.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Cosby lawyers ask accuser about pyramid scheme

    The Latest: Cosby lawyers ask accuser about pyramid scheme

    Friday, April 13 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:45:49 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-04-14 23:18:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine, Pool). Andrea Constand, center, walks into a courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Constand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser, will take the w...(AP Photo/Corey Perrine, Pool). Andrea Constand, center, walks into a courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Constand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser, will take the w...
    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is telling jurors at his sexual assault retrial that she's seeking justice.More >>
    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is telling jurors at his sexual assault retrial that she's seeking justice.More >>

  • Mavis Staples to receive Underground Railroad museum award

    Mavis Staples to receive Underground Railroad museum award

    Saturday, April 14 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-04-14 13:35:54 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-04-14 23:17:58 GMT
    The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati says it plans to celebrate singer and activist Mavis Staples with one of the museum's highest honors.More >>
    The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati says it plans to celebrate singer and activist Mavis Staples with one of the museum's highest honors.More >>

  • MeToo founder Tarana Burke: Focus on survivors, not blaming

    MeToo founder Tarana Burke: Focus on survivors, not blaming

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:56 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:56:06 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-04-14 23:17:56 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Activist Tarana Burke attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event at Cipriani Wall Street on Friday, April 13, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Activist Tarana Burke attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event at Cipriani Wall Street on Friday, April 13, 2018, in New York.
    MeToo founder Tarana Burke was honored along with Hollywood actresses and media and literary stars at the annual Variety Power of Women event, where the recent cultural reckoning over sexual misconduct was a major...More >>
    MeToo founder Tarana Burke was honored along with Hollywood actresses and media and literary stars at the annual Variety Power of Women event, where the recent cultural reckoning over sexual misconduct was a major topic.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly