Snowy: Last 3 games of White Sox-Twins series postponed

(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Snow flurries blow in the wind seen from the I-35W Saint Anthony Falls Bridge over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis Saturday, April 14, 2018. The National Weather Service predicts 9 to 15 inches of snow ac...

(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). A traveler walks through the snow and ice to get to the Metro Government Center Plaza station as the snow picked up in downtown Minneapolis, Saturday, April 14, 2018. The National Weather Service predicts 9 to 1...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The last three games of the series between the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins have been called off because of a spring snowstorm.

Several hours after Saturday's game at Target Field was postponed, the Twins said Sunday's game was off, too.

The National Weather Service has predicted snow throughout the weekend, with temperatures in the 20s.

No makeup dates have been announced.

The Twins beat Chicago 4-0 on Thursday. Friday night's game was postponed because of rain, with snow in the forecast.

Last Sunday, the Twins' home game against Seattle was postponed because of wintry weather.

