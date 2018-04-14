Snowy: Last 3 games of White Sox-Twins series postponed - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Snowy: Last 3 games of White Sox-Twins series postponed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The last three games of the series between the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins have been called off because of a spring snowstorm.

Several hours after Saturday's game at Target Field was postponed, the Twins said Sunday's game was off, too.

The National Weather Service has predicted snow throughout the weekend, with temperatures in the 20s.

No makeup dates have been announced.

The Twins beat Chicago 4-0 on Thursday. Friday night's game was postponed because of rain, with snow in the forecast.

Last Sunday, the Twins' home game against Seattle was postponed because of wintry weather.

