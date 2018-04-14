Injured Humboldt players get visit from Stanley Cup

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) - Injured Humboldt Broncos players got a visit from the Stanley Cup.
Tom Straschnitzki - whose 19-year-old son, Ryan, was badly injured in the junior hockey team's bus crash - was in a waiting area at Royal University Hospital on Friday night when a large box was wheeled in.
Recognizing the box from Stanley Cup presentations, he immediately suspected what was inside, and his suspicions were confirmed when someone wearing white gloves lifted the trophy from the case.
Tom Straschnitzki said Ryan's bed was the first stop, and he says his son's eyes grew wide as it was carried in. Ryan asked to see name of Jonathan Toews, the Chicago Blackhawks forward who visited the hospital earlier in the day to deliver jerseys the Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets wore last weekend with Broncos nameplates on them.
Tom Straschnitzki says Ryan was asked if he wanted to touch the cup, but he wanted to wait until he wins it someday.
"They know the tradition," Tom Straschnitzki said, noting the other injured players didn't want to touch the trophy, either.
The Straschnitzki are from Airdrie, Alberta. The family said 19-year-old Ryan couldn't feel his legs after the crash.
Sixteen people have died as a result of a crash last week when the Broncos' bus collided with a semi-truck just south of Nipawin. Another 13 people were injured.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.More >>
Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.More >>
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceMore >>
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceMore >>
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsMore >>
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsMore >>
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."More >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodMore >>
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingMore >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themMore >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themMore >>