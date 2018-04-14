Virginia man sentenced to 8 years in child porn case

A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison on child pornography charges. (Source: RNN)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Federal authorities say a Virginia man has been sentenced to eight years in prison on child pornography charges.

Sixty-four-year-old Charles McClung of Chesapeake was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty last year to one count of receiving images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He faced at least five years behind bars, and a maximum of 20 years.

Prosecutors dropped seven other counts in return for McClung's guilty plea.

Authorities say McClung was a member of an online bulletin board with more than 1,500 members that was dedicated to trading child pornography.

Agents began an investigation into the board in September 2015, and McClung was identified as downloading contents from it later that year.

During a search of McClung's home, investigators found hundreds of thousands of images of child pornography.

