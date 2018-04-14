Youth baseball team pays tribute to former coach - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Youth baseball team pays tribute to former coach

Plaque honoring former Coach Phillip Edwards (Source: Lauren Crown) Plaque honoring former Coach Phillip Edwards (Source: Lauren Crown)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Saturday marked opening day for Lakeside Youth Baseball team, but this one is missing an important piece. 

The league memorialized former Coach Phillip Edwards, who passed away in December. 

Edwards involved with the league for 37 years as a player and then as a coach. A plaque and memorial were unveiled before first pitch. 

Many friends and family attended to pay tribute.

