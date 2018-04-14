Swansea grabs draw against Everton to boost survival hopes

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Everton's Phil Jagielka, left, and Swansea City's Jordan Ayew battle for the ball during their English Premier League occer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Swansea City's Jordan Ayew, second right, and Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin, right, battle for the ball during their English Premier League occer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Everton's Yannick Bolasie battles for the ball with Swansea City's Ki Sung-yueng, right, and Andre Ayew, left, during the Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Everton at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales. Satur...

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Swansea City's Andre Ayew, left, and Ki Sung-yueng battle for the ball with Everton's Yannick Bolasie, center, during their English Premier League occer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Swansea City's Luciano Narsingh, left, and Everton's Michael Keane battle for the ball during their English Premier League occer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) - Jordan Ayew boosted Swansea's fight for English Premier League survival by grabbing a 1-1 draw against Everton on Saturday.

Returning from a three-match ban, Ayew struck his 11th goal of the season in the 71st minute just when Everton appeared on course for a win at Liberty Stadium.

Everton, which was largely outplayed during a frantic contest, had taken a scruffy lead two minutes before halftime when Kyle Naughton diverted the ball into his own net.

But the draw took Swansea five points clear of Southampton, which occupies the final relegation place after losing to Chelsea 3-2.

___

