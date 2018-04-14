Swansea grabs draw against Everton to boost survival hopes - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Swansea grabs draw against Everton to boost survival hopes

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Swansea City's Luciano Narsingh, left, and Everton's Michael Keane battle for the ball during their English Premier League occer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP). Swansea City's Luciano Narsingh, left, and Everton's Michael Keane battle for the ball during their English Premier League occer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, April 14, 2018.
(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Swansea City's Andre Ayew, left, and Ki Sung-yueng battle for the ball with Everton's Yannick Bolasie, center, during their English Premier League occer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP). Swansea City's Andre Ayew, left, and Ki Sung-yueng battle for the ball with Everton's Yannick Bolasie, center, during their English Premier League occer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, April 14, 2018.
(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Everton's Yannick Bolasie battles for the ball with Swansea City's Ki Sung-yueng, right, and Andre Ayew, left, during the Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Everton at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales. Satur... (Nick Potts/PA via AP). Everton's Yannick Bolasie battles for the ball with Swansea City's Ki Sung-yueng, right, and Andre Ayew, left, during the Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and Everton at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales. Satur...
(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Swansea City's Jordan Ayew, second right, and Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin, right, battle for the ball during their English Premier League occer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP). Swansea City's Jordan Ayew, second right, and Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin, right, battle for the ball during their English Premier League occer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, April 14, 2018.
(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Everton's Phil Jagielka, left, and Swansea City's Jordan Ayew battle for the ball during their English Premier League occer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Nick Potts/PA via AP). Everton's Phil Jagielka, left, and Swansea City's Jordan Ayew battle for the ball during their English Premier League occer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) - Jordan Ayew boosted Swansea's fight for English Premier League survival by grabbing a 1-1 draw against Everton on Saturday.

Returning from a three-match ban, Ayew struck his 11th goal of the season in the 71st minute just when Everton appeared on course for a win at Liberty Stadium.

Everton, which was largely outplayed during a frantic contest, had taken a scruffy lead two minutes before halftime when Kyle Naughton diverted the ball into his own net.

But the draw took Swansea five points clear of Southampton, which occupies the final relegation place after losing to Chelsea 3-2.

___

More AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

    Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:46:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-04-14 18:46:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>

  • Nevada sheriff: Radio show host Art Bell dead at 72

    Nevada sheriff: Radio show host Art Bell dead at 72

    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-04-14 18:17:41 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-04-14 18:38:11 GMT
    (Aaron Mayes/Las Vegas Sun via AP). In this March 7, 1997, photo, shows late night talk show host Art Bell near a satellite dish at his Pahrump, Nev., home. Bell, was the original owner of Pahrump based radio station KNYE 95.1 FM. And perhaps best know...(Aaron Mayes/Las Vegas Sun via AP). In this March 7, 1997, photo, shows late night talk show host Art Bell near a satellite dish at his Pahrump, Nev., home. Bell, was the original owner of Pahrump based radio station KNYE 95.1 FM. And perhaps best know...
    Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal-themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in southern Nevada.More >>
    Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal-themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in southern Nevada.More >>

  • Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:55:59 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-04-14 18:37:48 GMT
    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.More >>
    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly