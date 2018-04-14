Arenado begins serving 5-game suspension on Saturday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Arenado begins serving 5-game suspension on Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) - Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado has dropped his appeal and immediately will begin serving his five-game suspension from Major League Baseball in Washington for his part in Wednesday's brawl with San Diego.

A team spokesman confirmed Saturday that Arenado would begin the suspension.

Arenado charged the mound after Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back during the Rockies' 6-4 victory.

Ryan McMahon replaced Arenado in the lineup at third base Saturday.

Rockies outfielder Gerrado Parra is still appealing his four-game suspension and is in the lineup on Saturday, batting second.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Nevada sheriff: Radio show host Art Bell dead at 72

    Nevada sheriff: Radio show host Art Bell dead at 72

    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-04-14 18:17:41 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-04-14 18:47:41 GMT
    (Aaron Mayes/Las Vegas Sun via AP). In this March 7, 1997, photo, shows late night talk show host Art Bell near a satellite dish at his Pahrump, Nev., home. Bell, was the original owner of Pahrump based radio station KNYE 95.1 FM. And perhaps best know...(Aaron Mayes/Las Vegas Sun via AP). In this March 7, 1997, photo, shows late night talk show host Art Bell near a satellite dish at his Pahrump, Nev., home. Bell, was the original owner of Pahrump based radio station KNYE 95.1 FM. And perhaps best know...
    Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal-themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in southern Nevada.More >>
    Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal-themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in southern Nevada.More >>

  • Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

    Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:46:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-04-14 18:46:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>

  • Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:55:59 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-04-14 18:37:48 GMT
    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.More >>
    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly