Top finishers announced for Monument Avenue 10K

Thousands of competitors hit the streets of Richmond on Saturday, in what has grown to be one of the biggest 10K road races in the country.

The event features runners of all abilities. The race starts in waves, based on estimated finishing times.

Matthew McDonald, 24, of Atlanta, was the first male finisher, running the race in 30 minutes and 10 seconds.

The first female finisher, Bethany Sachtleben, 26, of Alexandria, finished the race in 33 minutes and 36 seconds.

"It feels really good. I'm at the beginning of my season. I'm trying to get confidence for the rest of my season, so this felt really good too. It didn't feel like a huge effort, so that's comforting," said Sachtleben.

McDonald had the same message.

"It felt amazing. Honestly, the race was really well put on and my favorite part was the spectators. The whole course was just lined with spectators, which you don't see over long races like this that often and then the course is also beautiful. The weather is amazing, so it was just all around a really good event today," said McDonald.

Governor Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney were both there running as well.

NBC12's very own A.J. Nwoko placed 35th and ran the race in 35 minutes.

