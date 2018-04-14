Man killed after running off the road, striking tree on I-85

A man has died following a crash on Interstate 85 north in Mecklenburg County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 6:18 a.m. on Saturday at mile marker 14. Officers say the vehicle was heading north and ran off the right side of the interstate. The driver then over-corrected, crossed back over the northbound lanes, ran into the median, and struck a tree.

The driver died at the scene, and police are still in the process of notifying his family.

The crash is still under investigation.

