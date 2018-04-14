Tiger Roll wins Grand National in photo finish - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tiger Roll wins Grand National in photo finish

AINTREE, England (AP) - Tiger Roll won the Grand National Steeplechase in a photo finish over Pleasant Company in one of the closest races in years at Aintree on Saturday.

The 10-1 shot was leading by as much as 10 lengths in the long run to the line at the end of the 4 1/2-mile race over 30 fences, but held on by only inches for a first prize of 500,000 pounds ($710,000).

"I did have a big fear," winning jockey Davy Russell said. "It would have been heartbreaking."

