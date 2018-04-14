Qatar wants talks on logistics of 48-team World Cup in 2022

(AP Photo/Martin Ruggiero). FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, talks with Alejandro Dominguez, right, president of the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, during their annual conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, April 12, 2...

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Qatar wants talks with FIFA to discuss the logistics of increasing the 2022 World Cup to 48 teams.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he was receptive to a request from South American football nations to fast-track the jump from 32 to 48 teams at World Cups by four years.

In its first statement since the announcement, Qatar's World Cup organizing committee told The Associated Press on Saturday that "before any decision is taken it is important that discussions are held on the operations and logistics of an increase in size of the tournament in Qatar."

The number of games could rise from 64 to 80.

Qatar World Cup organizers say "regardless of the outcome, we are confident in our ability to deliver a successful World Cup in 2022."

