Qatar wants FIFA talks on logistics of a 48-team World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Qatar wants FIFA talks on logistics of a 48-team World Cup

(AP Photo/Martin Ruggiero). FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the annual conference of the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, April 12, 2018. The governing body of South American soccer ha... (AP Photo/Martin Ruggiero). FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the annual conference of the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, April 12, 2018. The governing body of South American soccer ha...
(AP Photo/Martin Ruggiero). FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, talks with Alejandro Dominguez, right, president of the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, during their annual conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, April 12, 2... (AP Photo/Martin Ruggiero). FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, talks with Alejandro Dominguez, right, president of the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, during their annual conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, April 12, 2...

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

Qatar wants talks with FIFA to discuss the feasibility of increasing the 2022 World Cup to 48 teams after soccer's governing body expressed interest in enlarging a tournament already having to overcome operational challenges.

The Gulf nation took two days to publicly respond to calls on Thursday from South American football nations to fast-track the jump from 32 to 48 teams at World Cups by four years.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has already secured approval for World Cup expansion from 2026, has said he is receptive to the CONMBEOL request while acknowledging a feasibility study was required.

Qatar's infrastructure, which is being rapidly developed to cope with the World Cup, will already be stretched by the requirements of staging the Middle East's first World Cup. Enlarging the tournament would see the number of games rise from 64 to 80.

"Before any decision is taken it is important that discussions are held on the operations and logistics of an increase in size of the tournament in Qatar," the Qatar World Cup organizing committee said in a statement to The Associated Press on Saturday. "Regardless of the outcome, we are confident in our ability to deliver a successful World Cup in 2022."

The tiny desert nation has only eight stadiums planned for the event and expanding the tournament might work only if the additional games are shared in the region.

The tournament is already due to operate on a tight 28-day schedule to minimize the disruption caused to the European season. Rather being staged in the usual June-July slot, the 2022 World Cup was shifted by FIFA to November-December because of the extreme summer heat.

Preparations for the event are being disrupted by the ongoing boycott by neighbors, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who severed diplomatic and travel links with Qatar in June 2017.

Kuwait, which retains ties with Qatar, would be a possible option to take on the burden of additional World Cup matches. But bringing another nation into the hosting, or requiring Qatar to build more stadiums, could increase the human rights scrutiny that has dogged it since winning the FIFA vote in 2010.

___

Rob Harris is at www.twitter.com/RobHarris and www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Rockers Bon Jovi to head 2018 Rock Hall class

    The Latest: Rockers Bon Jovi to head 2018 Rock Hall class

    Saturday, April 14 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-04-14 23:07:25 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-04-14 23:18:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Richard). John Lodge, bassist for the Moody Blues, arrives on the red carpet before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/David Richard). John Lodge, bassist for the Moody Blues, arrives on the red carpet before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Cleveland.
    New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi headline 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.More >>
    New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi headline 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.More >>

  • Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:55:59 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-04-14 23:18:20 GMT
    Forman died about 2 a.m. Saturday at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connecticut, according to a statement released by the former director's agent, Dennis Aspland. Aspland said Forman's wife, Martina, notified him of the death. (Source: CNN)Forman died about 2 a.m. Saturday at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connecticut, according to a statement released by the former director's agent, Dennis Aspland. Aspland said Forman's wife, Martina, notified him of the death. (Source: CNN)

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.

    More >>

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.

    More >>

  • Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

    Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:46:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-04-14 23:18:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly