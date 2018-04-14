Groups to hold events on gun control debate

There will be several pro-gun rights rallies taking in capital cities across the United States on Saturday.

There will be a pro-gun rights rally at the Bell Tower on the Capitol grounds in Richmond from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a part of the National State Capital Stand For Your Rights 2A Rally.

Organizers say the goal is to protect the 2nd Amendment and the rest of the Bill of Rights.

In response, the Full Gospel Baptist Center in Petersburg will host an event against school gun violence from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Full Gospel Baptist Center is located at 1017 West Washington Street.

