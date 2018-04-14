Relegation-threatened Cagliari beats Udinese 2-1 in Serie A - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Relegation-threatened Cagliari beats Udinese 2-1 in Serie A

(Fabio Murru/ANSA via AP). Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti, left, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Cagliari, at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Fabio Murru/ANSA via AP). Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti, left, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Cagliari, at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, April 14, 2018.
(Fabio Murru/ANSA via AP). Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti, center, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Cagliari, at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Fabio Murru/ANSA via AP). Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti, center, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Cagliari, at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, April 14, 2018.
(Fabio Murru/ANSA via AP). Cagliari's Nicolo Barella, left, and Udinese Ali Adnan Kadhim vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Cagliari, at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Fabio Murru/ANSA via AP). Cagliari's Nicolo Barella, left, and Udinese Ali Adnan Kadhim vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Cagliari, at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

By DANIELLA MATAR
Associated Press

MILAN (AP) - In the fight to avoid relegation from Serie A, Cagliari came from behind to beat Udinese 2-1 and inch further away from the bottom three.

Luca Ceppitelli's late header helped Cagliari move five points clear of 18th-placed Crotone, which visits Genoa later Saturday.

Genoa is 12th, but only eight points clear of the drop, with Udinese two points behind.

Chievo Verona, which is 16th and two points above the relegation zone, hosts Torino later.

Inter Milan is also playing later and will hope to move back into the Champions League places with a win at Atalanta.

In Sardinia, Udinese got off to a great start as Antonin Barak dribbled from inside his own half before rolling across the penalty area for an unmarked Kevin Lasagna to fire under the bar.

Cagliari leveled in the 22nd minute. Luca Cigarini's free kick came off the left post but Leonardo Pavoletti headed in the rebound.

The hosts secured what could be a vital win when Ceppitelli headed in Marco Sau's corner.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:55:59 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-04-14 15:39:03 GMT
    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.More >>
    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.More >>

  • Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

    Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:46:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-14 15:38:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>

  • AP investigation: Doctors keep licenses despite sex abuse

    AP investigation: Doctors keep licenses despite sex abuse

    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-04-14 15:06:02 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-04-14 15:28:28 GMT
    (Conway Police Department via AP). In this image provided by the Conway (Ark.) Police Department, Robert Rook is seen in this June 3, 2016, photo. An Associated Press investigation finds that even as Hollywood moguls, elite journalists and politicians ...(Conway Police Department via AP). In this image provided by the Conway (Ark.) Police Department, Robert Rook is seen in this June 3, 2016, photo. An Associated Press investigation finds that even as Hollywood moguls, elite journalists and politicians ...
    An Associated Press investigation finds that even as Hollywood moguls, elite journalists and politicians have been pushed out of their jobs or resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct, the world of medicine...More >>
    An Associated Press investigation finds that even as Hollywood moguls, elite journalists and politicians have been pushed out of their jobs or resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct, the world of medicine is more forgiving.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly