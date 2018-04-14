Inter draws at Atalanta 0-0 in Serie A, hurting CL hopes

(Fabio Murru/ANSA via AP). Cagliari's Nicolo Barella, left, and Udinese Ali Adnan Kadhim vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Cagliari, at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

(Fabio Murru/ANSA via AP). Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti, center, scores during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Cagliari, at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

(Fabio Murru/ANSA via AP). Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti, left, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Cagliari, at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) - Inter Milan chance of a Champions League berth diminished after it drew at Atalanta 0-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

The top four qualify and Inter was fifth, level on points with the two sides immediately above it, Roma and Lazio.

The two capital clubs meet in a derby on Sunday.

Atalanta is chasing a Europa League spot and it moved three points behind sixth-placed AC Milan, which hosts title hopeful Napoli on Sunday.

Inter struggled in Bergamo as Atalanta had the better of the chances in the first half.

The hosts should have taken the lead in the fifth minute when Alejandro "Papu" Gomez was sent clear by Bryan Cristante but he fired wide of the left post with only Samir Handanovic to beat.

The 19-year-old Musa Barrow was given his first Serie A start by Atalanta and he went close on three occasions, seeing two efforts saved by Handanovic and sending another narrowly wide.

There were fewer chances after the break but Inter had a flurry of late opportunities to snatch all three points.

Ivan Perisic, who squandered two good chances in the first half, again should have scored but he headed Eder's cross wide and Inter failed to score for a third successive match.

RELEGATION FIGHT

In the fight to avoid relegation, Cagliari came from behind to beat Udinese 2-1 and inch further away from the bottom three.

Luca Ceppitelli headed home a corner, six minutes from time, to help Cagliari move five points clear of 18th-placed Crotone, which lost at Genoa 1-0.

Udinese got off to a great start as Antonin Barak dribbled from inside his own half before rolling across the penalty area for an unmarked Kevin Lasagna to fire under the bar.

Cagliari leveled when Luca Cigarini's free kick came off the left post and Leonardo Pavoletti headed in the rebound.

Udinese's ninth successive defeat left it six points above the drop zone.

In Genoa, Daniel Bessa scored the only goal in the 28th minute when he was left unmarked to head in Iuri Medeiros' cross.

Medeiros thought he won a penalty earlier but it was revoked on video review and the Portuguese forward was booked for simulation.

Both teams hit the woodwork late on.

Chievo Verona moved three points clear of the relegation zone by drawing with Torino 0-0.

Chievo defender Mattia Bani was sent off late on for a dangerous tackle on Kevin Bonifazi.

