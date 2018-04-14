Volunteers, students come together to help those in the Virgin Islands

Students have gathered to help those living in the Virgin Islands. (Source: Sandy Stewart)

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) is looking for volunteers from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday to help sort and package school supplies that will be shipped out to the Virgin Islands.

On April 13, over 900 students representing 64 Virginia High School League (VHSL) schools from across the state came together to help those in the Virgin Islands who are still struggling with the living situations after Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

The Allstate Foundation, along with 29 local Allstate offices in Virginia have also joined in on the effort to support Adopt a Classroom Virgin Islands.

"Many schools were completely devastated by Hurricane Irma in 2017, and after seven months are still in need of classroom supplies,” says Caitlyn Barron, Corporate Relations, Allstate Insurance. “The Allstate Foundation is proud to support these exceptionally outstanding students for their initiative both in and outside the classroom. These amazing young leaders are the future and their energy is both contagious and invigorating.”

Thirteen VHSL schools in the Richmond area participated: Monacan High School, Lee Davis High School, Douglas Southall Freeman, Thomas Dale, James River, Midlothian, Clover Hill, Manchester, Cosby, Lloyd C. Bird, Meadowbrook, Matoaca and Varina High School.

If you are interested in volunteering, the event will be held at Monacan High School, located at 11501 Smoketree Drive in North Chesterfield.

