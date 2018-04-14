Police search for missing 68-year-old man - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police search for missing 68-year-old man

Anthony Andrews (Source: Portsmouth Police Department) Anthony Andrews (Source: Portsmouth Police Department)
PORTSMOUTH, VA (WWBT) -

The Portsmouth Police Department needs your help in finding a missing man, who suffers from dementia.

Anthony Andrews, 68, was last seen Thursday at the Roses department store on Airline Boulevard.

Andrews has other medications and needs his medication.

If you see him or know where he may be, please call police at 757-393-5300.

