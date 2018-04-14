Police search for missing 68-year-old man

Forty-three-year-old Kate Fletcher’s run began just after 9 a.m. on Monday and ended around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Forty-three-year-old Kate Fletcher’s run began just after 9 a.m. on Monday and ended around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Get ready ice cream fans - Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Central Virginia.

Get ready ice cream fans - Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Central Virginia.

Blue Bell will be back in Central Virginia in 2019. (Source: Blue Bell)

Blue Bell will be back in Central Virginia in 2019. (Source: Blue Bell)

The Portsmouth Police Department needs your help in finding a missing man, who suffers from dementia.

Anthony Andrews, 68, was last seen Thursday at the Roses department store on Airline Boulevard.

Andrews has other medications and needs his medication.

If you see him or know where he may be, please call police at 757-393-5300.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12