Germany closing in on deal to buy 1st weapons-capable drone - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Germany closing in on deal to buy 1st weapons-capable drone

BERLIN (AP) - Germany is close to finalizing a deal that will see the country buy its first weapons-capable drone aircraft - an Israeli designed model - from European aerospace giant Airbus.

The deal, worth nearly 900 million euros including training and maintenance costs, has been politically contentious because of fears that having combat drones might make Germany more likely to participate in military action abroad.

In a written response to questions from opposition Left party lawmaker Andre Hunko, Germany's defense ministry says it aims to sign an agreement by the end of May.

The government response, obtained by The Associated Press late Friday, adds the agreement foresees the deployment of the German Heron TP drones by mid-2020.

The initial deal doesn't cover the purchase of weapons systems or training in their use.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:33:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Cosby lawyers ask accuser about pyramid scheme

    The Latest: Cosby lawyers ask accuser about pyramid scheme

    Friday, April 13 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:45:49 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:33:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine, Pool). Andrea Constand, center, walks into a courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Constand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser, will take the w...(AP Photo/Corey Perrine, Pool). Andrea Constand, center, walks into a courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Constand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser, will take the w...
    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is telling jurors at his sexual assault retrial that she's seeking justice.More >>
    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is telling jurors at his sexual assault retrial that she's seeking justice.More >>

  • Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him

    Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:55:28 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:32:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly