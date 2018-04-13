Sign to honor fallen VDOT contracted worker struck on I-95

A sign will soon go up to honor a VDOT contract worker who lost his life earlier this year.

Police say 25-year-old Dustin Warden was killed when a distracted driver struck him on I-95 in Prince George.

Caitlynn Warden holds on tight to the memories of her childhood.

"I've definitely brought out photo albums and started looking back of when we were growing up and I just laugh," said Caitlynn Warden.

That's because that's the only way she can get a clear picture of her brother Dustin Warden.

"We were super close. He was two years older than I was," said Caitlynn Warden. "I used to tattle-tell on him all the time."

Caitlynn Warden is able to smile more these days. The smile you'll on her face now is one of the first she's had in months since her brother Dustin Warden lost his life doing what he loved.

"He was a good worker. He just got his self together," said Caitlynn Warden. "He didn't keep jobs that often, but this is one that he definitely held on to."

Dustin Warden's life was tragically cut short back in February when police say a driver took her eyes off the road and struck him along I-95 in Prince George.

"I got the call at 11 a.m.," said Caitlynn Warden. "A worker, a guy he used to work with, called my mother and told her."

Dustin Warden left behind his girlfriend and two-year-old son Jonah, but Caitlynn Warden and her family are making sure that little Jonah remembers who his father was.

"We talk about him and the things he loved to do, we show him pictures," said Caitlynn Warden.

Thanks to the DBI Services - the maintenance company Dustin Warden worked for - a highway sign is being dedicated in his memory.

It reads "Drive safely in memory of Justin Warden."

His family plans to put it up right at mile marker 35, where Dustin Warden lost his life. A painful, yet important reminder of the dangers of distracted driving.

"It's definitely heart breaking... I just want people to pay attention and be careful; of your surroundings... don't look up and slow down, said Caitlynn Warden.

