Landry signs $75 million contract extension with Browns - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Landry signs $75 million contract extension with Browns

(Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer via AP, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Jarvis Landry speaks at an NFL football press conference in Berea, Ohio. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Browns are close to fi... (Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer via AP, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Jarvis Landry speaks at an NFL football press conference in Berea, Ohio. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Browns are close to fi...

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Before throwing Jarvis Landry a pass, the Browns made a huge commitment to him.

Cleveland signed the star wide receiver to a five-year, $75 million contract extension on Friday night, locking up a game-changing player they're counting on for the future.

A three-time Pro Bowler acquired last month in a trade with Miami, Landry was at the team's headquarters Friday as the Browns continued preparations for an NFL draft that may re-shape their franchise.

"Jarvis Landry is the type of football player we want on this team for a long time," general manager John Dorsey said. "Obviously, he's an accomplished playmaker, that's why we went after him in the trade but in his short time as a Brown we can already see the type of leadership and competitiveness he's going to bring to his teammates. We are very pleased that we've been able to secure him to a long-term contract."

Landry led the NFL with 112 catches last season and scored nine touchdowns, two more than Cleveland's entire receiving corps.

The 25-year-old will make an immediate impact for a Cleveland team that lost all 16 games last season and is 1-31 in two years under coach Hue Jackson.

"I've always dreamed of two things: taking care of my family and playing football," Landry said. "I've become a product of hard work, sacrifice, persistence, and mental toughness. Jerry Rice said the thing that made him so great was the fear of failure. I've been afraid of failure my whole life. I've endured my share, but in each and every discomforting time I've failed, I've also grown, I've also learned, I've also found success."

The Browns have the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks and are expected to select a quarterback. However, that pick is likely to spend at least one season backing up newly acquired QB Tyrod Taylor, who will have Landry as a target.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby accuser's account remains consistent through 2 trials

    Cosby accuser's account remains consistent through 2 trials

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:05:54 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-04-14 03:21:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine, Pool). Andrea Constand walks while breaking for lunch during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Constand, Cosby's chief accuser, took the witness st...(AP Photo/Corey Perrine, Pool). Andrea Constand walks while breaking for lunch during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Constand, Cosby's chief accuser, took the witness st...
    For the second time in less than a year, Bill Cosby's chief accuser has taken the witness stand and told a jury that he tricked her into taking a powerful drug and then humiliated her for his own sexual gratification.More >>
    For the second time in less than a year, Bill Cosby's chief accuser has taken the witness stand and told a jury that he tricked her into taking a powerful drug and then humiliated her for his own sexual gratification.More >>

  • Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-04-14 03:20:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

  • Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him

    Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:55:28 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-04-14 03:20:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly