Trump: Strikes against Syria are underway; explosions reported in Damascus

A map of American, British and French bases in the region. (Source: CNN)

The sky over Syria’s capital, Damascus, lights up with service to air missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria. Pres. Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

(RNN) - The United States launched strikes against against multiple sites in Syria on Friday night.

The strikes are in response to a suspected gas attack on the rebel-held city of Douma last weekend. They were launched just before 9 p.m. ET in coordination with Britain and France, according to General Joseph Dunford.

The president announced the strikes in a televised address to the nation.

The president called the Douma attack "the crime of a monster" in his address.

"Tonight I ask all Americans to say a prayer for our noble warriors and our allies as they carry out their missions," he said.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the goal of the strikes were to "destroy the Syrian regime's research development and production capability" for chemical weapons.

General Joseph Dunford said the targets were a scientific research center located in the greater Damascus area, a center for research and development, and testing of "chemical and biological warfare technology."

He said other targets included storage facilities and production facilities for chemical weapons near the central city of Homs.

The military officials said there would be further updates on the operation on Saturday morning.

There were wide reports of explosions in Damascus, with smoke being seen rising from parts of the city.

Agence France-Presse reported "huge blasts" in the Syrian capital. French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that a "red line has been crossed"

A journalist with Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya posted pictures purporting to show blasts in Damascus.

Another Saudi posted video of explosions purported to be hitting Syrian Republican Guard headquarters on Mount Qasioun.

According to the AP, state TV said Sryian air defenses had responded. The Syrians claimed to have shot down 13 missiles.

Reports circulated that the Dumayr air base outside Damascus was one of the targets hit. It was the base where helicopters were said to take off in the alleged chemical attack.

The Mezzeh military airport southwest of the capital was said to be a target, as well. Reuters also reported, citing a witness, that a research facility in the Barzeh area in Damascus was hit.

The UK Defense Ministry said missiles were also fired on a military facility near the central city of Homs.

A Syrian opposition official, Hadi Al Bahra, tweeted "the first missile targeted an area in Mount Qasioun."

Mount Qasioun, in the east of Damascus, is near where the palace of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad is located.

CNN reported U.S. ships and aircraft were used in the strikes. It was not known however if U.S pilots were flying over Syrian airspace.

According to the World Health Organization, the attack on the Damascus suburb of Douma by the Assad regime may have exposed around 500 people to toxic chemicals.

Graphic images of small children being treated by medics and bodies foaming at the mouth circulated after the attack.

Russia claims the chemical attack was staged.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Moscow has "irrefutable information that it was another fabrication."

Earlier this week, missiles were launched at the T-4 airbase in central Homs Governorate. Russia and Syria blamed Israel for the strikes.

Following a sarin attack on Syrian civilians in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in April 2017, Trump ordered strikes on the Shayrat air base in Homs.

In that strike, 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched from the USS Ross and USS Porter in the Mediterranean. They destroyed or damaged a number of Syrian military aircraft and infrastructure at the base.

#Shayrat Airbase: new video showng extent of damage after US strikes, several impact sites and remains of Tomahawks. #Syria pic.twitter.com/yLeM10aNbs — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) April 8, 2017

The Syrians said as many as 16 people were killed in the strikes, including nine civilians in the surrounding area.

Operations resumed at the air base just a couple days later.

