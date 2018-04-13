Trump: airstrikes against Syria in response to chemical attacks

The Trump administration, American allies in the operation and Congress took to social media in the aftermath.

The Trump administration, American allies in the operation and Congress took to social media in the aftermath. (Source: Pixabay)

The White House, Congress and American allies react to airstrike on Syria

A map of American, British and French bases in the region. (Source: CNN)

The sky over Syria’s capital, Damascus, lights up with service to air missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria. Pres. Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

(RNN) - The United States launched strikes against multiple sites in Syria on Friday night.

The strikes are in response to a suspected gas attack on the rebel-held city of Douma last weekend. They were launched just before 9 p.m. ET in coordination with Britain and France, according to General Joseph Dunford.

President Donald Trump announced the strikes in a televised address to the nation, saying the attack on Douma was "the crime of a monster" in his address.

"Tonight I ask all Americans to say a prayer for our noble warriors and our allies as they carry out their missions," he said.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the goal of the strikes were to "destroy the Syrian regime's chemical weapons research, development and production capabilities."

He added no further strikes were planned.

"Right now this is a one-time shot," he said.

In a thinly veiled swipe at Russia, he also said there would be a briefing at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday morning with more details to address the possible misinformation campaign that will be waged by Syria and its allies.

Mattis said that Russia, who has allied itself with Bashar Assad's regime, was not consulted or warned about the airstrikes.

"A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences." the Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in response to the airstrikes.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May released statements.

May said, "We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalized." Macron said of the use of chemical weapons, "The red line set by France in May 2017 has been crossed."

Both May and Macron said strong evidence pointed to the Assad regime committing the Douma massacre.

General Joseph Dunford said the targets were a scientific research center located in the greater Damascus area, a center for research and development, and testing of "chemical and biological warfare technology."

He said other targets included storage facilities and production facilities for chemical weapons near the central city of Homs.

There were wide reports of further targets, including from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, and explosions at multiple sites in Damascus.

One was said to be the Syrian Republican Guard headquarters on Mount Qasioun.

Mount Qasioun, in the east of Damascus, is near where the palace of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad is located.

A Syrian opposition official, Hadi Al Bahra, also tweeted "the first missile targeted an area in Mount Qasioun."

Wow. These are the symbols of the regime's fearsome tools of repression. This is no doubt shaking the regime's (popular) base.



Regime targets on Qasioun Mount are reportedly hit. That overlooks the Presidential Palace! https://t.co/Cvup2PF7Xg — Hassan Hassan ?????? (@hxhassan) April 14, 2018

According to the AP, state TV said Syrian air defenses had responded. The Syrians claimed to have shot down 13 missiles.

Video circulated of the Syrian response.

local sources posted a video shows the #Syrian regime air defense trying to stop the #US missiles on #Syria #Damascus . pic.twitter.com/g5qzEcf7TC — Abdalaziz Alhamza (@3z0ooz) April 14, 2018

Reports circulated that the Dumayr air base outside Damascus was one of the other targets hit. It was the base where helicopters were said to take off in the alleged chemical attack.

The Mezzeh military airport southwest of the capital was said to be a target, as well.

CNN reported U.S. ships and aircraft were used in the strikes. It was not known if U.S pilots were flying over Syrian airspace, however, Mattis did say "manned aircraft" were involved in the airstrikes.

There are 192 signatories to the United Nations' Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Syria joined the pact in 2013 as part of the agreement to destroy its chemical weapons stockpile, negotiated between Russia and the Obama administration.

There have been periodic allegations of chlorine attacks and other types of chemical weapons use by the Syrian regime since then, however.

According to the World Health Organization, the attack on Douma by the Assad regime may have exposed around 500 people to toxic chemicals.

Graphic images of small children being treated by medics and bodies foaming at the mouth circulated after the attack. More than 40 people were believed killed.

Russia claims the chemical attack was staged. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Moscow has "irrefutable information that it was another fabrication."

Earlier this week, missiles were launched at the T-4 airbase in central Homs Governorate. Russia and Syria blamed Israel for the strikes.

Following a sarin attack on Syrian civilians in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in April 2017, Trump ordered strikes on the Shayrat air base in Homs.

In that strike, 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched from the USS Ross and USS Porter in the Mediterranean. They destroyed or damaged a number of Syrian military aircraft and infrastructure at the base.

#Shayrat Airbase: new video showng extent of damage after US strikes, several impact sites and remains of Tomahawks. #Syria pic.twitter.com/yLeM10aNbs — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) April 8, 2017

The Syrians said as many as 16 people were killed in the strikes, including nine civilians in the surrounding area.

Operations resumed at the air base just a couple days later.

