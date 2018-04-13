Panama president: Trump company letter on hotel a mistake - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Panama president: Trump company letter on hotel a mistake

(AP Photo/Juan Pablo Azabache). Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Westin Hotel in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 13, 2018. Varela is in Lima to attend the Summit of the Americas. (AP Photo/Juan Pablo Azabache). Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Westin Hotel in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 13, 2018. Varela is in Lima to attend the Summit of the Americas.
(AP Photo/Juan Pablo Azabache). Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Westin Hotel in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 13, 2018. Varela is in Lima to attend the Summit of the Americas. (AP Photo/Juan Pablo Azabache). Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Westin Hotel in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 13, 2018. Varela is in Lima to attend the Summit of the Americas.

LIMA, Peru (AP) - Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela says Trump Organization lawyers made a mistake by sending a letter to his office in which they appealed for the leader's help in a fight over the control of a luxury hotel.

In an interview with The Associated Press Friday, Varela said that he didn't believe Trump was directly involved in sending the letter nor did he feel any additional pressure to get involved in resolving the dispute.

Without specifically mentioning Trump, he said it is important for leaders to build a wall between their own private interests and those of the public.

The letter provided hard proof of the sort of conflict experts feared when Trump refused to divest from his sprawling empire of hotels and other interests in more than 20 countries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him

    Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:55:28 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:01:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>

  • The Latest: GOP congressmen want Comey's memos on Trump

    The Latest: GOP congressmen want Comey's memos on Trump

    Friday, April 13 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-04-13 12:45:21 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:00 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:00:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with then-FBI Director James Comey during a reception ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with then-FBI Director James Comey during a reception ...
    President Donald Trump says former FBI Director James Comey is an "untruthful slime ball" who should be prosecuted for leaking classified information. Trump tweets: "It was my great honor to fire him.".More >>
    President Donald Trump says former FBI Director James Comey is an "untruthful slime ball" who should be prosecuted for leaking classified information. Trump tweets: "It was my great honor to fire him.".More >>

  • Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

    Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

    Friday, April 13 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:35:35 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:00 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:00:18 GMT
    Video shows that actor Will Ferrell treated by paramedics after a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.More >>
    Video shows that actor Will Ferrell treated by paramedics after a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly