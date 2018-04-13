Sunlight Elk’s Lodge armed robbery suspect arrested

Hopewell Police say the man who robbed the Sunlight Elk’s Lodge on April 6 is now behind bars.

Officers responded around 9:51 a.m. to the lodge in the 1500 block of High Avenue for the report of an armed robbery. Investigators say the suspect entered the business armed with a handgun, assaulted a female employee and demanded money. He took the cash and ran off.

Police say the female employee suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The suspect, 36-year-old Lee Darren White, is charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police arrested White on Thursday.

White is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

