Police: Lockdown lifted at VSU after armed person arrested

A lockdown has been lifted at Virginia State University after an armed person was arrested in Chesterfield.

Virginia State University police issued an alert around 3:30 p.m. on Friday to inform everyone that the school was being placed on lockdown due to an armed person near Davis Hall.

The suspect was arrested at a park in southern Chesterfield, and the school was on lockdown for 30 minutes.

Police have not identified the suspect.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call VSU police at 804-524-5211.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12