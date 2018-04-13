Police: Lockdown lifted at VSU after armed person arrested

Virginia State University police issued an alert around 3:30 p.m. on Friday to inform everyone that the school was being placed on lockdown due to an armed person near Davis Hall.More >>
Virginia State University police issued an alert around 3:30 p.m. on Friday to inform everyone that the school was being placed on lockdown due to an armed person near Davis Hall.More >>
Police have not released the identities of the victims or suspects.More >>
Police have not released the identities of the victims or suspects.More >>
A two-year-old boy is recovering after falling out of a second-story window at a Petersburg apartment complex Thursday.More >>
A two-year-old boy is recovering after falling out of a second-story window at a Petersburg apartment complex Thursday.More >>
The fundraiser started March 20 and has raised $1,000 of the $40,000 goal.More >>
The fundraiser started March 20 and has raised $1,000 of the $40,000 goal.More >>
Petersburg Police Chief Ken Miller spoke with residents to answer questions about the recent spike in crime and what the department is doing about it.More >>
Petersburg Police Chief Ken Miller spoke with residents to answer questions about the recent spike in crime and what the department is doing about it.More >>