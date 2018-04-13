DeChambeau shoots career-best 64 to take Harbour Town lead - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

DeChambeau shoots career-best 64 to take Harbour Town lead

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Bryson DeChambeau shot a career-best 7-under 64 on Friday to take a one-shot into the weekend at the RBC Heritage Classic.

DeChambeau's first event as a pro was at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2016. Two years later, he posted his lowest ever on the PGA Tour to get to 10-under 132, one ahead of red-hot Ian Poulter and Si Woo Kim.

Poulter showed he's not done playing high-level golf with a bogey-free 64. Kim, The Players Championship winner, had a 65 that included a two-shot penalty for touching sand after a bunker shot.

Two shots behind DeChambeau were Chasson Hadley (68), past RBC Heritage winner Brandt Snedeker (64), Luke List (64) and first-round leader Rory Sabbatini (70).

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson shot a second straight 69 and was tied for 25th, six shots off the lead.

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • A somber close to the bridal fashion career of Amsale Aberra

    A somber close to the bridal fashion career of Amsale Aberra

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:16:40 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:55:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Bridal fashion from the Amsale collection is modeled during Bridal Fashion Week, Friday, April 13, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Bridal fashion from the Amsale collection is modeled during Bridal Fashion Week, Friday, April 13, 2018, in New York.
    A somber close to the career of bridal designer Amsale Aberra with the showing of her last collection.More >>
    A somber close to the career of bridal designer Amsale Aberra with the showing of her last collection.More >>

  • Cosby accuser's account remains consistent through 2 trials

    Cosby accuser's account remains consistent through 2 trials

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:05:54 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:52:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine, Pool). Andrea Constand walks while breaking for lunch during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Constand, Cosby's chief accuser, took the witness st...(AP Photo/Corey Perrine, Pool). Andrea Constand walks while breaking for lunch during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Constand, Cosby's chief accuser, took the witness st...
    For the second time in less than a year, Bill Cosby's chief accuser has taken the witness stand and told a jury that he tricked her into taking a powerful drug and then humiliated her for his own sexual gratification.More >>
    For the second time in less than a year, Bill Cosby's chief accuser has taken the witness stand and told a jury that he tricked her into taking a powerful drug and then humiliated her for his own sexual gratification.More >>

  • Cosby's chief accuser says she wants justice for sex assault

    Cosby's chief accuser says she wants justice for sex assault

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:52:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly