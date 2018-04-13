DeChambeau shoots career-best 64 to take Harbour Town lead

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Bryson DeChambeau shot a career-best 7-under 64 on Friday to take a one-shot into the weekend at the RBC Heritage Classic.
DeChambeau's first event as a pro was at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2016. Two years later, he posted his lowest ever on the PGA Tour to get to 10-under 132, one ahead of red-hot Ian Poulter and Si Woo Kim.
Poulter showed he's not done playing high-level golf with a bogey-free 64. Kim, The Players Championship winner, had a 65 that included a two-shot penalty for touching sand after a bunker shot.
Two shots behind DeChambeau were Chasson Hadley (68), past RBC Heritage winner Brandt Snedeker (64), Luke List (64) and first-round leader Rory Sabbatini (70).
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson shot a second straight 69 and was tied for 25th, six shots off the lead.
For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf
