Busch brothers will start on the front row at Bristol

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - NASCAR points leader Kyle Busch edged older brother Kurt Busch by 0.002 seconds Friday to take the pole for the Cup Series race Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
It marks the third time the Busch brothers have started on the front row together, and the first since 2013. In all three cases, Kyle started first and Kurt second.
"He always told everybody if you think I'm good, just wait for my younger brother," joked Kyle Busch.
Kyle Busch is coming off a victory last week at Texas Motor Speedway.
"Two Buschs on the front pole ain't too bad," Kurt Busch said.
Kyle Busch had the only Toyota in the top 10.
He was followed by four Fords, with Brad Keselowski, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five. In all seven, Fords will start in the top 10.
More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14. The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets.More >>
The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Presented By Kroger will be taking place on Saturday, April 14. The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Broad and Hamilton streets.More >>
Spider linebacker Billy Caughell tore his ACL and meniscus last July, keeping him out the entire 2017 season. He's taking part in individual drills during Richmond's spring workouts, and is expected back fully healthy by the fall.More >>
Spider linebacker Billy Caughell tore his ACL and meniscus last July, keeping him out the entire 2017 season. He's taking part in individual drills during Richmond's spring workouts, and is expected back fully healthy by the fall.More >>
Armstrong High School's Toriano Lewis has signed with Georgia Tech South and will attend on a full basketball scholarship.More >>
Armstrong High School's Toriano Lewis has signed with Georgia Tech South and will attend on a full basketball scholarship.More >>
The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond. Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.More >>
The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ ‘Funville’ kicks off this weekend at the Diamond. Meet the Flying Squirrels down to the Diamond Sunday, April 15 for Bat Day! The first 1000 kids (14 and under) get FREE full sized baseball bats all to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.More >>