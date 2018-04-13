Many of the 500 animals seized in Louisa hoarding case still in shelters

It was one of the worst animal hoarding cases Louisa County had ever seen. Five months later, dozens of those animals are still in shelters.More >>
Virginia State University police issued an alert around 3:30 p.m. on Friday to inform everyone that the school was being placed on lockdown due to an armed person near Davis Hall.More >>
Officers responded to the 10200 block of Woodman Road and say that Darrell Levon Goode exposed himself to a woman and assaulted her.More >>
Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late in the day, mainly from around sunset through the overnight hours.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
It's been nearly a week since Jesse Sgro, 22, of Fayetteville, disappeared from a Bladen County park, sparking a massive search effort that included boats, K9 units, and other trained staff.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.More >>
