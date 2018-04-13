Man arrested in connection with assault

Henrico police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that happened on April 6.

Officers responded to the 10200 block of Woodman Road and say that Darrell Levon Goode, 31, exposed himself to a woman and assaulted her. Police say Goode knew the victim.

Goode was charged with assault, sexual battery, and indecent exposure.

