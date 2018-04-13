E. coli outbreak in 11 states linked to romaine lettuce

The E.coli outbreak has sickened 35 people across 11 states and is linked to chopped romaine lettuce. (Source: CDC)

(RNN) – A multi-state E. coli outbreak is being blamed on chopped romaine lettuce grown near Yuma, AZ, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

A specific grower, supplier, distributor or brand has not been identified that is linked to the 35 cases of E. coli across 11 states.

The CDC advises that anyone who has purchased chopped romaine lettuce not to eat it and throw it out – even if some of it was eaten and no one became ill. This warning includes salad mixes that include romaine lettuce.

Twenty-two people have been hospitalized, three of whom had hemolytic uremic syndrome – a type of kidney failure that one can recover from. No one has died in the outbreak.

According to the CDC, 26 people who became ill reported eating a salad at a restaurant. The restaurants reported they used bagged chopped lettuce.

Pennsylvania saw the most cases at nine; eight were infected in Idaho and seven in New Jersey. The illnesses occurred between March 22 and March 31.

Most people get sick from E. coli three to four days after consuming the bacteria. Signs include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.