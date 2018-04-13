Person stuck in dump truck after crash; Med-Flight on scene - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Person stuck in dump truck after crash; Med-Flight on scene

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Source: Henrico Fire Source: Henrico Fire
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Emergency crews have responded to an accident in Henrico where a dump truck crashed into the woods, leaving one person trapped inside.

This is happening near the intersection of Oakview Avenue and Hungary Road.

The victim has life-threatening injuries. Med-Flight is on scene to transport the victim.

